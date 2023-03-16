Marshmallow's Hope calling on more volunteers to assist with Project 4114

WINNEBAGO - Marshmallow's Hope, a local nonprofit is working to rehabilitate for a veteran in need, is seeking volunteers to help in a demolition project March 18 and 19.
The nonprofit is doing this as a part of Project 4114 this is an initiative started by Marshmallow's Hope Founder, Laura Kane in partnership with the Winnebago County Trustees.
Volunteers having been working to transform a home located at 125 Lakin Terrace to become suitable for living, and once complete be donated to deserving veteran of Winnebago county.
The group is currently in demolition phase which must be completed by Sunday, March 19.
On Saturday, March 18, Kane is calling on any volunteers to give a hand and help make this project come to life.
"Veterans they fight for our country and often times they get put on waitlist if they are struggling with their mental health you the community just really needs to step up and give back to them for our freedom," said Kane.
For more information on Project 4114 or if your interested in volunteering you can reach Kane at Laura@MarshmallowsHope.org.