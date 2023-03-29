Marshmallow's Hope accepting applications for veteran home giveaway

ROCKFORD -- Marshmallow's Hope is continuing 'Project 4114' to help provide a new home to one Winnebago County veteran.
Starting March 30, 2023 applications will be accepted for the veteran home giveaway.
Applications may be downloaded on the Marshmallow's Hope website.
Physical copies can be picked up at Veteran's Memorial Hall located at 211 North Main Street in Rockford.
The application window closes May 15, 2023.
Project 4114 was created in honor of Zachary Birkholz and Caden Fritz. Caden was a 17-year-old Byron High School football player (#41) and Zachary was a 14-year-old Harlem High School student, and the son of Marshmallow’s HOPE Founder and Executive Director Laura Kane.