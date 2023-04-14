Marking National Distracted Driving Month in the Stateline

WREX — April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month.
The National Road Safety Foundation said drivers being distracted is a major factor in 30% of fatal traffic crashes. They also said distracted driving can include doing things such as being on your phone, eating, and talking to other passengers.
The National Road Safety Foundation gave 13 WREX more information into why April was the month chosen for the awareness month.
"The reason why the month of April has been selected is because this is when a lot of teens and parents are gearing up for graduations and proms, all of those things. And so we kind of want to plant the seed before all of that takes place," National Road Safety Director of Operations, Michelle Anderson said.
Although texting is a common way drivers become distracted on the road, The National Road Safety Foundation said there are others we don't often think about, including becoming distracted by your vehicle's Bluetooth or screen systems.
"When you're on the road, more than likely, you're going to try to figure it out. That's not the time to do it. So, we ask that you familiarize yourself with it before ever using your vehicle and getting on the road, Anderson said. "Another common distraction that is not often talked about is eating and drinking. I've seen plenty of people on my way to working grabbing that cup of coffee while they're driving."
The Freeport Police Department officers will be out in the community more this month looking for distracted drivers. This is being done as a part of the Sustained Traffic Enforcement Programs Grants.
The department's Chief of Police gives 13 WREX more details on what this initiative entails.
"This time of year It's always been distracted driving. We have officers come in on overtime and specifically focus on people who are driving using their cell phones or doing other things that are in violation of the law," Matthew Summers said.
While distracted driving is an issue nation-wide, the Freeport Police Department is working to tackle the issue in their community.
Summers reminded 13 WREX how staying off our phones while driving can help reduce car accidents.
"Nationwide, there's a lot of traffic accidents and tragic things that happen that are directly attributed to distracted driving. We just want to make sure that our community doesn't fall victim to some of those things. Some senseless things that we don't need to do. Just put the phone down and wait until you get to your location to check your emails, to check your texts, things like that," Summers said. "We don't need a tragedy because somebody's texting and you gotta be the first one to know something or post something."