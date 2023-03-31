Mark Szula and Carol Gustafson square off to lead Roscoe the next four years

ROSCOE — The Village of Roscoe will have a contested race for its next village president.
Incumbent Mark Szula will face Village Board Member Carol Gustafson. We asked each of them five questions, and here's how they answered them in full:
Why are you running?
Mark Szula: Well, naturally, I want to finish what I started. And, you know, one of the main reasons why I did decide to run originally was when I moved up into the community in 2015, I looked at, you know, this being my home, and then a place that I was gonna retire from. So in 2017, I ran for trustee. And then I figured out right away, that the village of Roscoe could use a new leadership. I'm not talking about about anybody, but I just felt that they could. And I started looking at our infrastructure, which was just completely failing in every aspect. The village had major growth back in the early 2000s. And like I say, not saying anything bad about anybody that was there prior to me, but all that stuff is aging. So, you know, we have a game plan in place. And my game plan is always been out at Rockton and Willowbrook going all the way down to McCurry Road, all the way over to Love Road and realigning that, you know, we spent $1.5 million in engineering and design to capture about $25 million in infrastructure improvements. So that way, we can definitely get some industry and some commercial growth right out there on the 90 commerce and bring all that taxation in to enhance the village of Roscoe residents' lives.
Carol Gustafson: I have been on the village board as trustee. And during that period of time, I have a reputation of being an advocate for taxpayers and all constituents for the village of Roscoe. The last three and a half years have been very frustrating, frustrating in that I hear from constituents, 'the board doesn't listen to us? We don't get responses. What are you spending money on? Why are you doing this? Why are you doing that?' Leadership needs to change. We need to be responsive to our taxpayers and our constituents. And people don't feel that right now. And I believe I can do a better job and leading the board to do just that, respond to our constituents, keep our costs down, deliver the quality services that everyone very much appreciates.
What is the biggest challenge facing Roscoe?
Mark Szula: The aging of our infrastructure. I mean, it's costing us revenue. It's costing us many different things, we've got to get that a game plan in place, we have a five year plan right now. And once that is implemented, things will begin to happen quite quickly.
Carol Gustafson: The biggest issue is trust in government. I can only repeat again, constituents express their frustration to us. You may recall, there was a zoning change, and people organized, they petitioned the board several times. They came away with, 'No one listens to us. Why are you doing this?' So the biggest issue restore trust, respond to constituent concerns. Make them part of our decision making through strategic planning. Just respond to them.
What would be the first thing you'd change if you got elected?
Mark Szula: Well, naturally, what I'm mainly going to focus on as far as what I can improve upon, would be representing all of our residents, right. And I mean, what I mean by that is, is I don't care what income level you're at, where you live, what subdivision that does not make a difference. Everyone needs to be represented equally across the board. And, you know, I'm going to keep, you know, focus on, you know, seniors, with mass transit, they also, you know, provide that service for our seniors and our veterans for free. I also will look at our youth sports, making sure that they have the accessibility to all of our different parks, and all of those different things. Organizations like 50 North, you know, I'll keep trying to definitely give them money every year, because they're trying to enhance the elderly's lives and different things of that nature. And I just think that those things are very, very important to keep all the growth and everyone moving forward.
Carol Gustafson: Communication, relationship building with our constituents, and also involving our constituents in strategic planning. We do not have a current strategic plan. That would mean getting the process organized and involving all stakeholders within our community, businesses, residents, everyone. And that is a primary primary need, again, reflected by the land use and the controversy over it. So restoring faith, trust in local government and responding to those constituent needs are primary issues going forward.
What separates you from your opponent?
Mark Szula: Well, the thing that probably most makes me a little bit different is the reason why I ran originally, there was so much negativity at the village. And after I became village president, I removed all that negativity. And the other part is, is that over the last 18 years of my day job, I've built so many relationships, from Washington to the state level to the county level and dealing with everyone in different municipalities and our surrounding area. So I have a lot of resources. Right? And that's going to pay dividends to the village of Roscoe because all of the relationships that I built, I will be able to use those to enhance our capabilities to get money because, you know, as a village president at this level, in a nonpartisan race, you have to be able to reach out and talk to everyone to get revenue. I don't care who you are. And every mayor right now says, I agree with you, 100% Mark, because it's very true. You have to be able to talk to anyone and everyone to try to get all the resources you need to move things forward.
Carol Gustafson: I have a reputation for hard work, integrity, getting things done, and I believe those things are important. I have a reputation for responding to constituents interests and concerns. I have no personal agenda, I have never had a personal agenda. There are no special interest, debts to repay. I believe I can and will do a better job primarily in responding to constituents interests involving everyone in our community.
What makes you the right person for the job?
Mark Szula: I'm a Marine Corps veteran. I, you know, fought for this country. I spent spent the last 38 years building it, and I want to be able to continue that tradition of you know, moving things forward for the village of Roscoe and all of its residents from all the experiences I've had in my life.
Carol Gustafson: During my tenure as trustee, I have proven and have several accomplishments. Those being again, planning involving former board members developing consensus paying for projects that did not involve property tax levy increases, planning, development, delivering those services that people have come to expect within the village? I know I can do it. I proven I can do it.