Mark Szula and Carol Gustafson square off to lead Roscoe the next four years

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Ogle County in north central Illinois... Lee County in north central Illinois... Winnebago County in north central Illinois... * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 644 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Pearl City to near Annawan, moving east at 65 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near... Pecatonica and Lake Summerset around 705 PM CDT. Durand around 710 PM CDT. Sublette and Woodhaven Lakes around 715 PM CDT. Beloit, Machesney Park, Roscoe, South Beloit and Rockton around 725 PM CDT. Paw Paw around 730 PM CDT. Including the following interstates... I-39 between mile markers 78 and 123. I-88 between mile markers 45 and 82. I-90 between mile markers 0 and 18. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for north central Illinois. && TORNADO...POSSIBLE; THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH