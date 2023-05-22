Maple Elementary in Loves Park unveils new playground for school and community

LOVES PARK — Children of all ages will have a new playground to swing, jump, and run around on this summer.
Maple Elementary School has been working on developing this playground for over three years from fundraising, designing, and installing the new playset.
Students and staff were both involved in the creation process with some of the elements being inspired from American Ninja Warrior obstacle courses.
"We want families to come up here as a family and spend time together and have fun," said Principal Tammy Porle. "Great things can happen because here we are with a playground so it was worth it all."
The school and community will both be able to use this playground for many years to come and students will be able to take run off their energy on the playground.