Many homes still need in need of repair following April tornadoes

WREX — Some neighbors in the Stateline are still left with significant damage to their homes following last month's tornadoes.
With the damage still needing repair, the demand for construction companies continues to increase as they help neighbors in need.
A local construction company gave 13 WREX insight into the demand they are seeing, even weeks after the storms.
"We're just over 80 customers right now that need help that we're helping. But again, we're adding more every day so, every day we're adding at least two or three more people that need help," said Jeff Court, one of Summit Restoration's owners.
The company said they are seeing both exterior and interior damage to the homes.