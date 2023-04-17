Man treated for life-threatening head injury after a car crash in Rockford on Friday night

ROCKFORD — A man was treated for a life-threatening head injury after an argument occurred between two drivers involved in a minor car crash Friday night.
On Friday, April 14 around 9:45 p.m., Rockford Police responded the 100 block of Whitman Street for a report of a "subject down."
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from a severe head injury and were told that he had been involved in a minor car crash.
Both of the cars stopped on the bridge, an argument started, and one of the drivers hit the other driver in the face and he fell back, hitting his head on the concrete.
The man was taken to a local hospital to treat life-threatening injuries.
The other person ran away from the area and has not yet been found.