...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, La Salle, Livingston and Ford
Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Small
tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Man treated for gunshot wounds from pepper ball after fight in Rockford Saturday night

ROCKFORD — A man was treated at a hospital after being hit with a pepper ball in a fight Saturday night in Rockford.

On Saturday, April 15 around 8:20 p.m., Rockford Police officers responded to the area of 7th Street and 22nd Avenue for reports of shots fired. 

When officers arrived on the scene, they found an adult male victim who looked to be suffering from possible gunshot wounds.

During the investigation, officers were told that an fight happened between two people, and one man was hit by a pepper ball from a pepper ball gun.

He was treated at a local hospital and released.

There were no charges filed at the time.

Additional charges and arrests may occur after investigations conclude.

