Man treated for gunshot wounds from pepper ball after fight in Rockford Saturday night

ROCKFORD — A man was treated at a hospital after being hit with a pepper ball in a fight Saturday night in Rockford.

On Saturday, April 15 around 8:20 p.m., Rockford Police officers responded to the area of 7th Street and 22nd Avenue for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found an adult male victim who looked to be suffering from possible gunshot wounds.

During the investigation, officers were told that an fight happened between two people, and one man was hit by a pepper ball from a pepper ball gun.

He was treated at a local hospital and released.

There were no charges filed at the time.

Additional charges and arrests may occur after investigations conclude.