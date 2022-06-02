Man shot on Pauline Avenue in Rockford one day after another shooting on the same street

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A man is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the 1600 block of Pauline Avenue.
This comes nearly 24 hours after another shooting on the same street.
Rockford Police say that an individual suspect has not been identified at this time.
Witnesses on the scene tell 13 News they are in disbelief after the shooting.
"I counted more than 14 shots," says one witness who did not want to be identified, "two days in a row, this is just crazy."
Residents are asked to avoid the area as police continue their investigation.