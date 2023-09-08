Man shot in Freeport, person of interest in custody

FREEPORT — A man is recovering after a shooting in Freeport Friday night.
According to Freeport Police Chief Christopher Shenberger the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Empire Street and Maple Avenue.
Upon arrival Officers located a 26-year-old male who sustained a minor gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to Freeport Memorial Hospital after being shot in the chest area and sustained non-life threatening injuries. Police say the man has been treated and released from the hospital.
The police chief confirms a person of interest has been taken into custody. Officer’s have now learned that a black male suspect known to the victim had approached the victim and demanded a backpack that the male was in possession of.
The suspect is described as a black male around 5’9 with a skinny build short hair and wearing a black hoodie.
The Freeport Police Department is investigating the incident, asking for anyone who has any information to contact them at 815-235-8222.
There is no danger to the public.
The shooting remains under investigation.