 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man shot in Freeport, person of interest in custody

  • Updated
  • 0
Freeport shooting

FREEPORT — A man is recovering after a shooting in Freeport Friday night.

According to Freeport Police Chief Christopher Shenberger the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Empire Street and Maple Avenue.

Upon arrival Officers located a 26-year-old male who sustained a minor gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Freeport Memorial Hospital after being shot in the chest area and sustained non-life threatening injuries. Police say the man has been treated and released from the hospital.

freeport shooting 2

The police chief confirms a person of interest has been taken into custody. Officer’s have now learned that a black male suspect known to the victim had approached the victim and demanded a backpack that the male was in possession of.

The suspect is described as a black male around 5’9 with a skinny build short hair and wearing a black hoodie.

The Freeport Police Department is investigating the incident, asking for anyone who has any information to contact them at 815-235-8222.

There is no danger to the public.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com