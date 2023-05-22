Man sentenced to 68 years in jail for 2020 murder

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. — On Friday, 31-year-old Devonte Hyler was sentenced to 68 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offense of First Degree Murder.
On the evening of April 9. 2020. Hyler shot 128-year-old Jwan Lamon numerous times in a car that was being driven on Fischer Road in South Beloit.
Hyler then took control of the car and left it with Lamon's body on a residential street in Beloit, Wisconsin, where it was discovered several days later.
Normally, First Degree Murder is a Class M Felony punishable by 20-60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Because Hyler used a firearm during the offense, he can be sentenced between 45 years up to natural life in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Any sentence for First Degree Murder must be served at 100% and followed by a Mandatory Supervised Release term of 3 years.