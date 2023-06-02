Man sentenced to 60 years in jail for 2018 murder

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. — On June 1, 31-year-old Nickles Parks was sentenced to a total of 60 years in jail for First Degree Murder and Concealment of a Homicidal Death.
On December 9, 2018, Jamie Stephens was reported to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department as a missing person.
Onn December 10, 2018, Stephens was found dead laying in a culvert around the 9200 block of Knapp Road, just east of Oliver Road.
Authorities later learned that he was shot 10 times with a 9mm handgun.
Surveillance video obtained from a Walgreens store showed Stephens getting into a Chrysler 300 on December 7, 2018.
Stephens' cell phone records showed that he and Parks had phone contact in the time period leading up to Stephens going missing.
It was also determined that Parks owned a Chrysler 300.
Authorities later learned that Parks and Joshua Whittie had picked up Stephens on December 7 and tried to rob him with a 9mm handgun.
During the car ride, Stephens was held at gunpoint by the defendant and was eventually shot multiple times.
Parks drove to a rural part of Winnebago County and dumped Stephens' body in a culvert off the roadway on Knapp Road where it was found by a motorist on December 10, 2018.
First Degree Murder is a Class M Felony.
Due to a firearm being used, the offense was punishable by 35 to 75 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections to be served at 100% and be followed by a term of mandatory supervised release of 3 years.
Concealment of a Homicidal Death is a Class 3 Felony punishable by two to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Parks was sentenced to 55 years for First Degree Murder and 5 years for Concealment of a Homicidal Death.