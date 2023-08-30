Man sentenced to 50 years in jail for 2015 murder

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. — On Wednesday, the Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley announced that 53-year-old John Boose was sentenced to 50 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for First Degree Murder.

Boose was found guilty of First Degree Murder after a jury trial in April 2021.

On January 31, 2015, Rockford Police officers started investigating the death of Regina Boose.

During the course of the investigation, a witness reported that on the night of January 30, 2015, they saw John Boose beating Regina Boose over a period of hours.

The next day, Regina Boose's body was found inside the home the couple shared together.

An autopsy determined that Regina Boose died as a result of blunt force trauma.

First Degree Murder is a Class M felony which is punishable by 20 to 60 years in the Department of Corrections.

Any sentence for First Degree Murder must be served at 100% and is followed by a Mandatory Supervised Release term of three years.