Man sentenced to 36 years in prison for sexually exploiting children in Rockford, China

ROCKFORD, Ill. — On May 12, 32-year-old Rockford resident Nathan Tauck was sentenced to 36 years in federal prison on charges of sexual exploitation of children.
The sentence is to be followed by a lifetime of court-supervised release.
Tauck was also ordered to pay $60,000 in restitution to his victims.
Tauck admitted in a plea agreement that in 2015, he knowingly persuaded and coerced a child to engage in sexually-explicit acts for the purpose of producing child sexual abuse material. This material was then shared online through social media.
Tauck further admitted that he had more than 600 images and videos of child sexual abuse material, three of which he shared on social media.
Shortly after committing the exploitation offense in Rockford, Tauck moved to Europe and later to China, where he worked as a teacher and distributed child pornography.
While in China, Tauck exchanged sexual exploitation materials online with another person, to whom Tauck indicated he was trying to buy an infant with the intent of sexually abusing the child.
Tauck was detained in China and sent back to the United States in 2018 after Homeland Security Investigations collaborated with Chinese authorities.