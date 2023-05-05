Man sentenced to 32 years in jail for 2019 murder of William Pickering

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. — On Monday, May 1, 24-year-old Colton Kennicker was sentenced to a total of 32 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for First Degree Murder and Obstructing Justice.

William Pickering's remains were found in a field on June 20, 2019, almost a month after he was murdered in Rockford on May 25, 2019.

An autopsy showed that Pickering died from blunt force trauma and multiple points of impact were seen on his skull.

The examination also showed damage to the remains that was consistent with the body of Pickering being set on fire after he was killed.

The investigation showed that on May 25, 2019, Pickering went to a house where William Arzate, Dakota Graff, and Colton Kennicker were waiting inside.

Upon entering the home, Kennicker hit Pickering in the head with a baseball bat.

Arzate, Graff, and Kennicker kept hitting Pickering with baseball bats until he stopped moving and appeared to be dead.

Pickering's body was then placed in the trunk of a car and he was driven to a field where his body was set on fire and left until it was discovered by law enforcement.

First Degree Murder is a Class M Felony.

Due to the brutal and heinous nature of this murder, the offense is punishable by 20 years up to natural life in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Any sentence must be served at 100% and be followed by a term of mandatory supervised released of 3 years.

Obstructing Justice is a Class 4 Felony punishable by one to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Any sentence must be served consecutively to the sentence imposed on the charge of First Degree Murder.

In this case, Kennicker was sentenced to 30 years for First Degree Murder and 2 years for Obstructing Justice in the Illinois Department of Corrections.