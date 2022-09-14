 Skip to main content
Man sentenced to 2018 attempted murder near Kishwaukee Street in Rockford

By Andrew Carrigan

WINNEBAGO COUNTY — On Monday, September 12, Devin L. Stevenson was sentenced to 20 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the "offense of Attempt First Degree Murder" (Class X Felony.)

On May 16, 2018, Stevenson shot at a man who was driving his car on Kishwaukee Street.

The man drove himself to the hospital and identified Stevenson to be the shooter.

Stevenson was later found at a residence along with a firearm that matched the casings discovered at the crime scene.

The sentence is to be served at 85% and followed by a Mandatory Supervised Release term of 3 years.

