Man sentenced to 14 years in jail after 2021 attack of woman in her garage

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. — On March 28, 57-year-old Kenneth Dandridge was sentenced to 14 years in jail for the offense of Attempt Criminal Sexual Assault.
On the night of July 9, 2021, a 60-year-old woman was at a bar and drove home.
She was unaware that Dandridge had followed her home as she left the bar.
He parked his car across the street before sneaking up on her as she was parking in her detached garage.
Dandridge aggressively attacked the woman, forcibly grabbing her breasts and causing injury.
The woman screamed and fought back. Dandridge ran off.
A neighbor's surveillance system captured video of the man approaching and sneaking around the corner of the woman's house as well as audio of the attack.
The video was released to the public which resulted in Dandridge being identified as a subject, which was later confirmed by the victim.
Attempt Criminal Sexual Assault is punishable by 3 to 14 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.