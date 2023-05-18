Man sentenced to 102 years in jail for 2018 Rockford gas station murder

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. — On Wednesday, May 17, 31-year-old Marquell Longs was sentenced to a total of 102 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for First Degree Murder, Attempt First Degree Murder, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.

On November 11, 2018, officers with the Rockford Police Department responded to a Citgo gas station on Auburn Street after hearing multiple gun shots.

Once officers arrived, they found Jennifer Jones lying unconscious in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.

Officers also found Tommy Nabors with multiple gunshot wounds who later arrived at MercyHealth Hospital and was treated for multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

Jones was taken to MercyHealth Hospital and died as a result of a single gunshot wound to her chest.

Officers were able to find surveillance video showing the shooting incident. Marquell Longs was identified as the shooter.

First Degree Murder is a Class M Felony punishable by 20 to 60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

An additional 25 years to up to Natural Life in prison is added onto any sentence imposed based on the defendant personally discharging a firearm that proximately caused death to another person.

Any sentence to the Department of Corrections is to served completely and will be followed by three years of Mandatory Supervised Release.

Attempt First Degree Murder is a Class X Felony punishable by six to 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

An additional 25 years to up to Natural Life in prison is added onto any sentence imposed based on the defendant personally discharging a firearm that proximately caused great bodily harm to another person.

Any sentence to the Department of Corrections is to be served at 85% consecutive to the First Degree Murder conviction and will be followed by three years of Mandatory Supervised Release.

Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon is a Class 3 Felony punishable by two to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and is to be served at 50% consecutive to the murder conviction.