Man killed in Machesney Park construction accident identified

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. — The man killed in a construction accident in Machesney Park on Tuesday has been identified.

The Winnebago County Coroner's Office says that 69-year-old Roger Stambaugh of Rock City, Ill. died in the accident.

According to the Coroner's Office and the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office, Stambaugh was working at a construction site in the 4500 block of Steele Dr. in Machesney Park when a large cement pipe rolled towards him as he was standing next to an excavator.

The Coroner's Office says Stambaugh was pinned between the pipe and excavator for minutes until workers on scene were able to free him. Shortly afterwards, authorities say, Stambaugh lost consciousness.

70 year old man dies in Machesney Park construction accident A 70 year-old man is dead after a concrete sewer pipe fell onto him according to a news rele…

Stambaugh was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The results of an autopsy conducted Wednesday, according to the Coroner's Office, show Stambaugh died of crushing injuries of the chest and abdomen.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is continuing to investigate what happened.

Previously, the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office and the Village of Machesney Park identified Stambaugh as a 70-year-old man.