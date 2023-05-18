Man is stable after Wednesday night gang-related shooting in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. — A man is in stable condition after being shot Wednesday night in a gang-related incident.
On Wednesday around 10:17 p.m., Freeport Police officers responded to calls of shots fired in the 1100 block of South Galena.
Officers learned that a 19-year-old man was injured from a gunshot wound.
The man was transported by ambulance to the Freeport Memorial Hospital in stable condition.
The shooting is suspected to be gang-related.
Tips to Stateline Area Crime Stoppers can also be submitted online at www.statelineareacrimestoppers.com or on the P-3 mobile app.
Tipsters to Stateline Area Crime Stoppers always remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.
Stateline Area Crime Stoppers is the official Crime Stoppers organization of Freeport and Stephenson County.