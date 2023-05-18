 Skip to main content
Man is stable after Wednesday night gang-related shooting in Freeport

  • Updated
FREEPORT, Ill. — A man is in stable condition after being shot Wednesday night in a gang-related incident.

On Wednesday around 10:17 p.m., Freeport Police officers responded to calls of shots fired in the 1100 block of South Galena.

Officers learned that a 19-year-old man was injured from a gunshot wound.

The man was transported by ambulance to the Freeport Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

The shooting is suspected to be gang-related.

