 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY
MORNING THROUGH 7 PM WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* Affected Area...Lake IN, Porter, Winnebago, Boone, McHenry,
Lake IL, Ogle, Lee, Newton, De Kalb, Jasper, Kane, DuPage,
Cook, La Salle, Benton, Kendall, Grundy, Will, Kankakee,
Livingston, Iroquois and Ford.

* Timing...Wednesday afternoon.

* Winds...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent.

* Impacts...Dry fuels, low relative humidity, and strong winds
will create conditions favorable for the rapid spread of
wildfires.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Man in stable condition after a shooting Monday night in Rockford

  • Updated
  • 0
NORTH MAIN SHOOTING.jpg

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police report that a man is in stable condition after a shooting that occurred Monday night. 

Authorities are investigating the area of 1800 Block of North Main. 

At 11:05 p.m. on April 10, the Rockford Police Department tweeted that a man sustained life-threatening injuries:

At 7:23 a.m. on April 11, the Rockford Police tweeted an update that the man was stable:

This is a developing story. 13 WREX will provide updates to this article as additional information becomes available.

 
 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you