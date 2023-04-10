Man in stable condition after a shooting Monday night in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police report that a man is in stable condition after a shooting that occurred Monday night.
Authorities are investigating the area of 1800 Block of North Main.
At 11:05 p.m. on April 10, the Rockford Police Department tweeted that a man sustained life-threatening injuries:
SHOOTING INVESTIGATION in the 1800 block of N. Main. An adult male suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds. We will post updates here as they become available.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) April 11, 2023
At 7:23 a.m. on April 11, the Rockford Police tweeted an update that the man was stable:
UPDATE: The 19-year-old male shooting victim is now stable. If there are further updates, they will be posted to Twitter.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) April 11, 2023
This is a developing story. 13 WREX will provide updates to this article as additional information becomes available.