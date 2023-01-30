Man in critical condition after large fight, multiple shots fired outside Rockford's District Bar & Grill

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A 26-year-old man is in critical condition after a large fight and multiple shots happened outside the District Bar & Grill in Rockford.
On Saturday, January 28, Rockford Police officers responded to reports of a large fight and multiple shots fired around 12:20 a.m. at the District Bar & Grill, located at 205 West State Street.
Once officers arrived, they learned that an argument between two groups of people spilled out of the business and onto the street where one of the men involved fired towards the other group.
A short time after the incident, officers were told that a 26-year-old man went to a local hospital with an apparent gunshot wound to his stomach.
Officers were also told that other businesses in the area were hit by gunfire as well.
At this time, the victim is in critical condition, but is stable.