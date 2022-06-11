Man in critical condition after high speed crash in McHenry County overnight

MCHENRY COUNTY (WREX) — A Wisconsin man is in critical condition at a Rockford hospital after a high speed crash in rural McHenry County overnight.
Authorities say first responders were called to a single car crash at the intersection of Lawrence Rd. and Oak Grove Rd. near the community of Lawrence in northeastern McHenry County just before 1 a.m. Saturday.
The Harvard Police Department says a 20-year-old Delavan, Wis. man drove his car off the road, hit a utility pole and stopped after hitting a clump of trees.
The driver was taken to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford where he is in critical condition as of 11 a.m. Saturday.
A preliminary investigation by the Northeastern McHenry County Regional Major Crash Assistance Team shows the car was traveling well over 100 MPH and went airborne after leaving the roadway. Harvard Police say alcohol may have played a factor into the accident.
Authorities say no charges have yet been filed as the investigation is ongoing and notifications are made to the family.