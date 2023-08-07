 Skip to main content
Man in critical condition after being shot walking towards Rockford house

  • Updated
  • 0
Rockford-Police (RPD)
Map: 400 Glendale Avenue, Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. — On Friday, August 4 around 10:30 p.m., Rockford Police officers responded to a report from a local hospital about a walk-in shooting victim.

When officers arrived at the hospital, they met with the victim, a 29-year-old man, who received a life-threatening gunshot wound to his back.

Officers were told that as the man was walking towards a home in the 400 block of Glendale Avenue, he was shot.

In addition, two cars and a house were shot.

The man is still in critical condition.

This is a developing story. More details will be posted as they become available.

