Man identified following fatal Roscoe car crash August 5

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. — A Harvard man has been identified following a fatal crash August 5 in Roscoe.

On Saturday, August 5, the Winnebago County Coroner's Office responded to a traffic fatality at McDonald and Sage Hen Trail in Roscoe.

Investigation showed that on August 5 around 4:30 p.m., the decedent, 26-year-old Harvard resident Matthew Jackson, was driving his car eastbound on McDonald Road at high speeds.

At the same time, another car was traveling westbound on McDonald Road.

Jackson's car hit the westbound car head-on.

When emergency personnel arrived on the scene, Jackson was taken out of his car and transferred to an ambulance.

Jackson was evaluated and was deemed to be beyond resuscitation.

Jackson was pronounced dead on-scene at 5:00 p.m.

An autopsy performed on August 8 shows that Jackson's cause of death was blunt trauma of the chest due to a car crash.

Roscoe Police are investigating the crash.