Man identified, dies from Friday stabbing in a Rockford home

By Breane Lyga

ROCKFORD, Ill. — On Friday at 5:03 p.m., Rockford Police report that a 33-year-old man was stabbed and sustained life-threatening injuries.

Investigation revealed that on June 23 around 2:25 p.m., 33-year-old Rockford resident Roger Pennie was involved in a physical altercation inside a home located in the 2200 block of 19th Avenue.

During the altercation, Pennie was stabbed.

Both Rockford Police Officers and Rockford Fire responded to the scene.

Pennie was taken to a local Emergency Department for treatment of his injuries. 

Despite all treatment efforts, Pennie died from his injuries at 3:14 p.m. the same day.

An autopsy performed Monday showed that Pennie died from a stab wound.

Rockford Police are currently investigating the incident.

