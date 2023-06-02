Man identified after being found unresponsive in a car on Rockford street

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A man found dead in a car on the side of a Rockford street on June 1 has been identified.

On Thursday, June 1 at 9:45 a.m., the Winnebago County Coroner's Office was called to respond to calls about a deceased man inside of a car in the area of West Riverside Boulevard and North Central Avenue.

The car was occupied by 35-year-old Gerald Osborn who was seated in the driver's seat and slumped over to his side.

Preliminary investigation found that on the morning of June 1, a street sweeper was cleaning along the curb of West Riverside Boulevard and came across the stopped car blocking the lane.

Once the street sweeper took a closer look at the car, he found Osborn.

Winnebago County Sheriff's Deputies and Rockford Fire Department personnel responded to the scene.

Osborn was assessed and he was determined to be beyond resuscitation.

In an autopsy performed June 2, Osborn's preliminary cause of death is pending a toxicology report.