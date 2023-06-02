 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is forecasting Unhealthy
for Sensitive Groups (USG) for ozone for all of Illinois today.

Warm, dry, and sunny weather along with intensifying drought
conditions are major contributing factors for ozone formation. Air
Quality Index (AQI) forecasts and levels can normally be found at
AirNow.gov, but the unique widespread nature of this episode prompted
this extra National Weather Service alert.

Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor
activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions can be found
at www.airnow.gov

media contact...217 558 1536.

Man identified after being found unresponsive in a car on Rockford street

  • Updated
body identified generic
Pexels / Pixabay

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A man found dead in a car on the side of a Rockford street on June 1 has been identified.

On Thursday, June 1 at 9:45 a.m., the Winnebago County Coroner's Office was called to respond to calls about a deceased man inside of a car in the area of West Riverside Boulevard and North Central Avenue. 

The car was occupied by 35-year-old Gerald Osborn who was seated in the driver's seat and slumped over to his side. 

Preliminary investigation found that on the morning of June 1, a street sweeper was cleaning along the curb of West Riverside Boulevard and came across the stopped car blocking the lane.

Once the street sweeper took a closer look at the car, he found Osborn. 

Winnebago County Sheriff's Deputies and Rockford Fire Department personnel responded to the scene.

Osborn was assessed and he was determined to be beyond resuscitation.

In an autopsy performed June 2, Osborn's preliminary cause of death is pending a toxicology report. 

