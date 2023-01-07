Man hurt in overnight shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Police have launched an investigation after a man was shot in Rockford overnight.
Rockford Police tweeted just before 1 a.m. Saturday that officers were investigating a shooting in the 400 block of N. Johnston Ave.
Officers are investigating a shooting in the 400 block of N Johnston Ave. One adult male suffered a non life threatening gun shot wound.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) January 7, 2023
In that tweet, police said a man was hurt in the shooting, but that his injuries were considered non-life-threatening.
No further information, including about a potential suspect, was immediately available.
