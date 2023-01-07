 Skip to main content
Man hurt in overnight shooting in Rockford

Rockford-Police (RPD)

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Police have launched an investigation after a man was shot in Rockford overnight.

Rockford Police tweeted just before 1 a.m. Saturday that officers were investigating a shooting in the 400 block of N. Johnston Ave.

In that tweet, police said a man was hurt in the shooting, but that his injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

No further information, including about a potential suspect, was immediately available.

13 WREX will update this story with any additional information that becomes available.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

