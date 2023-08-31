Man hospitalized with serious injuries after overnight crash

WREX -- A man is fighting for his life after a motorcycle crash in Rockford.
The accident happened near the 2500 Block of Highcrest Road.
According to RPD, a man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
TRAFFIC CRASH: Adult male motorcyclist crashed in the 2500 block of Highcrest and is being transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries. Please avoid the area while we investigate.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) August 31, 2023
Police are asking the public to avoid the area as they continue to investigate.
This is a developing story and we'll update this article with more information as it becomes available.