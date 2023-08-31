 Skip to main content
Man hospitalized with serious injuries after overnight crash

WREX -- A man is fighting for his life after a motorcycle crash in Rockford. 

The accident happened near the 2500 Block of Highcrest Road. 

According to RPD, a man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

Police are asking the public to avoid the area as they continue to investigate. 

This is a developing story and we'll update this article with more information as it becomes available.

