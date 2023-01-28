Man hospitalized after overnight shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police say a man was sent to the hospital after a shooting overnight.
Rockford Police tweeted just before 1 a.m. Saturday that officers were investigating a shooting in the 200 block of W. State St.
Officers are investigating a shooting in the 200 block of W. State St. An adult male sustained a gunshot wound and is being treated at a local hospital.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) January 28, 2023
In that tweet, police say a man was shot in that area and was taken to the hospital.
The condition of that man was not made available by police Saturday morning.
No word on any suspects has been released at this time.
13 WREX is following this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.