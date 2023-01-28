 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Accumulating snow, heavy at times, and hazardous travel
expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered roads and slippery travel.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snowfall rates of one half to
one inch per hour are expected to occur this afternoon and
evening. Northeast winds will gradually increase during the snow
with gusts to 25 mph tonight, which may result in some patchy
blowing snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&

Man hospitalized after overnight shooting in Rockford

State St Shooting 1-28-23.png

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police say a man was sent to the hospital after a shooting overnight.

Rockford Police tweeted just before 1 a.m. Saturday that officers were investigating a shooting in the 200 block of W. State St.

In that tweet, police say a man was shot in that area and was taken to the hospital.

The condition of that man was not made available by police Saturday morning.

No word on any suspects has been released at this time.

13 WREX is following this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

