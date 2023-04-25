 Skip to main content
Man found in Winnebago County ditch Sunday morning is identified

  • Updated
By Andrew Carrigan

WINNEBAGO COUNTY — A man died Sunday morning after emergency personnel try to resuscitate him in Winnebago County.

On Sunday, April 23 around 6:30 a.m., Winnebago County Sheriff Deputies responded to the area of Meridian Road and Simpson Road for a man lying in a ditch not breathing.

Blackhawk Fire Protection District responded to the location and began to try resuscitative efforts. 

Despite all lifesaving efforts, the Winnebago County Coroner's Office responded to the location and pronounced the man deceased on the scene at 8:07 a.m.

The man has been identified as 46-year-old Brian Streeter.

An autopsy has been completed, with results pending further studies at this time.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this incident.

