Man found guilty of trying to shoot ex-girlfriend while driving on I-90

WINNEBAGO COUNTY — A 25-year old man is sentenced after a 2021 attempt to shoot his ex-girlfriend dead while driving a vehicle with his children as passengers.
On Wednesday, September 7, 25-year-old Kahlid Holliday was found guilty of:
- Attempt First Degree Murder
- Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm
On October 23, 2021, Holliday was arguing with his ex-girlfriend about returning her car.
Holliday chased after the ex-girlfriend while his three children were in her car driving on Interstate 90.
Holliday shot in the direction of his ex-girlfriend's vehicle twice, with one bullet striking the driver's side window.
Fortunately, no one was injured as a result of the shooting.
The case is set for a status hearing on October 7 at 1:30 p.m.