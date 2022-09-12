 Skip to main content
Man found guilty of trying to shoot ex-girlfriend while driving on I-90

  • Updated
WINNEBAGO COUNTY — A 25-year old man is sentenced after a 2021 attempt to shoot his ex-girlfriend dead while driving a vehicle with his children as passengers.

On Wednesday, September 7, 25-year-old Kahlid Holliday was found guilty of:

  • Attempt First Degree Murder
  • Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm 

On October 23, 2021, Holliday was arguing with his ex-girlfriend about returning her car.

Holliday chased after the ex-girlfriend while his three children were in her car driving on Interstate 90.

Holliday shot in the direction of his ex-girlfriend's vehicle twice, with one bullet striking the driver's side window.

Fortunately, no one was injured as a result of the shooting. 

The case is set for a status hearing on October 7 at 1:30 p.m.

