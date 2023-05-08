Man found guilty of murder after April 2022 argument ends in shots fired

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. — Man found guilty of murder after an April 2022 incident involving an argument with another man and shots fired.

On May 4, 36-year-old Damario Barmore was found guilty of First Degree Murder after a jury trial.

On April 12, 2022 around 6:07 a.m., Deron Hill was sitting in a parked car in the alley behind his home in the 900 block of 12th Avenue in Rockford.

Two men came into the alley to complete a drug transaction.

The seller, Barmore, recognized Hill in his car and walked towards him.

After a short argument, Barmore took out a gun and shot Hill three times in the chest.

Hill was unarmed and pronounced dead on scene.

A ShotSpotter alert triggered an immediate response from the Rockford Police Department.

Officers surveyed the neighborhood and found video surveillance footage that showed the shooting from a distance.

A witness from a block away saw two men walking away from the area and identified one of them as Barmore.

Barmore was described wearing similar clothing as the shooter seen on video.

The case is next set on June 14 at 9:30 a.m. in Courtroom C of the Winnebago County Courthouse for post-trial status pending sentencing.

First Degree Murder is a Class M Felony. Due to Barmore's use of a firearm in this offense, the defendant is punishable by 45 years to Natural Life in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Any sentence imposed must be served at 100% and be followed by a term of mandatory supervised release of 3 years.