Man found guilty of multiple animal cruelty charges after dogs found by law enforcement

ROCKFORD, Ill. — On August 23, 34-year-old Cortez Houston was found guilty of Aggravated Cruelty, Cruel Treatment, and Violation of Owner's Duties after a jury trial before the Honorable Judge Randy Wilt.

On December 29, 2020, the Winnebago County Animal Control Officers responded an animal complaint at a home in the 3000 block of Bildahl Avenue in Rockford.

In the backyard, Police saw an area where at least three dogs were kept.

The dogs were emaciated and without proper food and water.

Officers also found the body of a dead dog in the backyard that was being eaten by other emaciated dogs.

On January 13, Winnebago County Animal Control personnel responded to a home in the 2600 block of Lapey Street in Rockford.

The defendant, Cortez Houston, lived at the home.

Officers found a dead pit bull mix dog and another dog that was incredibly thin with no food or water resources.

A necropsy on the deceased dog showed it died as a result of starvation.

There was no food found in the dog's gastrointestinal tract, indicating that the dog had no eaten any food for the last 24 hours.

Instead, the dog's stomach contained sticks.

During the investigation, law enforcement determined that all of the animals involved belonged to the defendant, Cortez Houston.

Aggravated Cruelty is a Class 4 Felony that is punishable by one to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by six months of Mandatory Supervised Release.

Cruel Treatment is a Class A Misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in the Winnebago County Jail or probation.

Violation of Owner's Duties is a Class B Misdemeanor that is also punishable by probation or a jail sentence.

The case is set for a status hearing on September 12 at 1:30 p.m. in the Winnebago County Courthouse.