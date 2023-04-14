Man found guilty of attempted murder after 2017 shooting of Winnebago County deputy

WINNEBAGO COUNTY — On Wednesday, April 12, 32-year-old Jordan Spates was found guilty after a jury trial of Attempt First Degree Murder and Aggravated Battery with a Firearm for shooting a Winnebago County Sheriff's Deputy on September 23, 2017.
During the early morning hours of September 23, 2017, while on patrol in west Rockford, Winnebago County Deputy Steven Wright tried to pull a car over that was being driven by Spates.
Spates tried to speed away from Deputy Wright and eventually drove over the median near Springfield Avenue and Prairie Road into oncoming traffic.
Spates then stopped his car and started to run from Deputy Wright.
After a short chase, Spates fired .40 caliber shots at Deputy Wright, two of which hit Deputy Wright in his right shoulder and left bicep.
Spates was arrested two weeks later in Georgia.
The penalty for attempt first degree murder, a class X felony, is between 31 and 55 years and to be served at 85%.
The penalty for aggravated battery with a firearm to a police officer, a class X felony, is between 15 and 60 years to be served at 85%.
The case is set for a status hearing on May 18 at 8:30 a.m. at the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center.