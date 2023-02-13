Man found guilty in fentanyl death

WINNEBAGO COUNTY — On January 19, 29-year-old Rashaun Octavius Jefferson was found guilty of Drug Induced Homicide and Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) after a jury trial.
On November 16, 2021, Loves Park police officers responded to a call of a suspected drug overdose at 6160 Park Ridge Road #5.
When officer arrived on the scene, they found David Young unresponsive.
Young was taken to the hospital where he was later determined to be brain dead.
Young died on November 19, 2021. His cause of death was determined to be the result of adverse effects of fentanyl.
Investigation into the case showed that Jefferson delivered the fentanyl that Young ingested.
The case is set for a status hearing on February 28, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at the Winnebago County Courthouse.
A sentencing hearing will be set for a later date.