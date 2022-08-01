Man found dead inside garage in Amboy, woman hospitalized

AMBOY (WREX) -- A man is dead and a woman is hurt in Amboy.
On Monday, August 1st 2022, at approximately 6:10AM, Lee County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to 323 West Main Street, Amboy, IL, in response to a neighbor asking for help.
Upon arrival, Deputies found a woman, Vonna Benhoff, 53, with apparent injuries.
Deputies also discovered Michael C Benhoff, 55, who was dead inside the attached garage.
Lee County Detectives were called to the scene to continue the investigation.
An autopsy is being scheduled by the Lee County Coroner’s Office.
Vonna Benhoff was transported to a local hospital in Rockford for treatment of her injuries.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Amboy Fire Department, Amboy Police Department, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services and Lee County Coroner’s Office.
There is no immediate threat to the community.