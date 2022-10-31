Man found dead after apparent fall from rural Elizabeth hunting tree stand

ELIZABETH — A 66-year-old Aurora resident is found dead after an apparent fall from a rural hunting tree stand on October 30.
Around 7:16 p.m. on October 30, the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office dispatch center was called to a report of a missing hunter on the property of 8366 S. Massbach Road in rural Elizabeth.
Once deputies arrived, they learned that Russell Ory of Aurora had not been heard from since 4:00 p.m.
A Joe Daviess County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit was able to successful track to Ory's location in the woods on the property.
Ory was found below his tree stand from an apparent fall and a short time later became unresponsive.
Deputies rushed to provide medical care for Ory until Elizabeth EMT and Fire could arrive on scene.
Ory was pronounced deceased on scene from his injuries.
The fatal hunting accident remains under investigation at this time.
13 WREX will provide more details as they become available.