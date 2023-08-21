Man fires into Rockford apartment after argument

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A man was arrested early Saturday morning after firing into an apartment with a stolen handgun.

On Saturday, August 19 around 5:00 a.m., Rockford Police officers responded to an apartment in the 700 block of South 4th Street for reports of shots fired indoors.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they were told that after a verbal argument, the suspect, later identified as Julien Scott, left the building, but returned later and fired into the apartment.

A short while later, Scott was found in the 600 block of 8th Avenue and arrested.

Officers were able to find a handgun reportedly stolen out of Rockford.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges: