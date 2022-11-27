Man fighting for his life after overnight shooting

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A man is in critical condition after he was shot in Rockford overnight.
Rockford Police announced in a Tweet just before 2 a.m. that a man was shot in the 300 block of Kent St.
SHOOTING INVESTIGATION: Adult male was struck in the 300 block of Kent Street and is listed in critical condition at this time. Please avoid the area while we investigate.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) November 27, 2022
In that Tweet, police say the man was in critical condition at that time. No new information about the man's condition has been released.
Authorities have not released any details on a potential suspect or if an arrest had been made.
This is a developing story. 13 WREX will continue following this story and will update this article with new developments as they become available.