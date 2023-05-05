Man faces multiple charges after sexual abuse of 3 children in 2020

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. — Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley reports that on Tuesday, 42-year-old Lamarr Wooden was found guilty of Criminal Sexual Assault and five counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse following a bench trial.
Wooden was convicted of sexually abusing three minor female children over the course of a year in 2020.
Criminal Sexual Assault is a Class 1 Felony punishable by four to 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Any sentence must be served at 85% followed by a term of mandatory supervised release of three years up to natural life.
Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse is a Class 2 Felony punishable by three to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
The sentences for each count are to be served concurrently to each other but consecutively to any sentence imposed on the charge of Criminal Sexual Assault.
Wooden would then be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.