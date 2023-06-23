 Skip to main content
Man dies from Friday stabbing in Rockford

By Breane Lyga

UPDATE: Rockford Police say the man who was stabbed this afternoon has died from his injuries.

Police say there is not threat to the public.

ROCKFORD, Ill. — On Friday at 5:03 p.m., Rockford Police report that a man was stabbed and sustained life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened in the 2200 block of 19th Avenue.

This is a developing story. More details will be posted as they become available.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

