Man dies from Friday stabbing in a Rockford home

ROCKFORD, Ill. — On Friday at 5:03 p.m., Rockford Police report that a 33-year-old man was stabbed and sustained life-threatening injuries.
The incident happened in the 2200 block of 19th Avenue.
When officers arrived on the scene, they were told that the victim was stabbed during a physical altercation inside the home.
Rockford Police are investigating a report of an adult male who was stabbed in the 2200 block of 19th Avenue. His injuries are considered life-threatening. More details will follow as available.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) June 23, 2023
The man was taken to a local hospital where was pronounced dead.
Police say there is not threat to the public.