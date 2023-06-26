 Skip to main content
Man dies from Friday stabbing in a Rockford home

  • Updated
By Breane Lyga

ROCKFORD, Ill. — On Friday at 5:03 p.m., Rockford Police report that a 33-year-old man was stabbed and sustained life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened in the 2200 block of 19th Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, they were told that the victim was stabbed during a physical altercation inside the home.

The man was taken to a local hospital where was pronounced dead.

Police say there is not threat to the public.

