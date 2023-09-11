Man dies following shooting in north Rockford

ROCKFORD — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place in north Rockford Saturday night.
SHOOTING INVESTIGATION: RPD is investigating a shooting in the 2500 block of Conklin. Adult male sustained life-threatening gunshot wounds. More details to follow when available.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) September 9, 2023
On Saturday, September 9 around 1:40 p.m., Rockford Police officers responded to the 2500 block of Conklin Drive for reports of a gunshot victim.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found that a 22-year-old victim was being taken to a local hospital.
UPDATE: The 22-year-old male shooting victim has succumbed to his injuries sustained in the shooting on Conklin. Further details will be provided at a later date.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) September 10, 2023
The 22-year-old man died due to his injuries a short time later.
