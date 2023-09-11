 Skip to main content
Man dies following shooting in north Rockford

Map: 2500 Conklin Drive, Rockford

ROCKFORD — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place in north Rockford Saturday night.

On Saturday, September 9 around 1:40 p.m., Rockford Police officers responded to the 2500 block of Conklin Drive for reports of a gunshot victim.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found that a 22-year-old victim was being taken to a local hospital.

The 22-year-old man died due to his injuries a short time later.

