Man dies following Freeport house explosion, two days after wife dies in hospital

FREEPORT (WREX) — UPDATE: According to the Winnebago County Coroner's Office, Al Bawinkel has died as a result of injuries received when his house exploded on September 13.
According to the press release, Bawinkel died at a local hospital Friday afternoon as a result of thermal injuries sustained in the blast.
Al Bawinkel's wife, Bonnie, died two days earlier in the hospital due to similar injuries sustained from the same explosion.
The Stephenson County Sheriff's Department and The Illinois State Fire Marshal are still investigating the incident at this time.
The cause of the explosion has not yet been identified.
13 WREX is continuing to follow this breaking story.