Man dies after three men overdose at Prairie Fields park in Belvidere

BELVIDERE — On Sunday, July 31 around 10:26 p.m., the Belvidere Police Department responded to a call at the Prairie Fields Park for a medical emergency.
Once officers arrived, they found two unconscious males, one 31 years old and the other 44 years old.
One conscious 26-year-old male told officials that he was overdosing.
Officers began life-saving measures including administering Narcan until the paramedics arrived.
The three men were transported to area hospitals for medical care.
On August 1 around 9:20 a.m., the Belvidere Police Department was told that the 44-year-old male died.
Belvidere Police Detectives are continuing to investigate leads regarding the incident.
“We are aware of the situation that took place at Prairie Field Sports Complex the evening of Sunday, July 31st,” said Jen Jacky, Executive Director, Belvidere Township Park District.
“We are thankful for the prompt response of the Belvidere Police Department and other local law enforcement agencies, along with the swift action of local first responders. We take these types of situations seriously, as maintaining and providing safe environments in all our parks and facilities is our top priority. We continually work with local law enforcement to keep the parks safe.”
If anyone has information regarding the incident, they are asked to call the Belvidere Police Department at 815-544-2135 or by visiting boonecountycrimestoppers.com
Persons with information leading to an arrest can be awarded a cash reward of up to $1,000.