Man dies after running stop sign, crashing into semi in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Winnebago County Coroner's Office reports that a 41-year-old man is dead Tuesday after his jeep ran a stop sign and hit a semi-tractor trailer.
On Tuesday, February 7 at 9:35 a.m., Rockford Police reported a traffic alert on Twitter.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Car vs. semi crash on Samuelson and Falcon. The sole occupant of the car suffered serious injuries. The intersection/area will be closed until further notice. We will post updates here on Twitter.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) February 7, 2023
At 9:26 a.m., the Winnebago County Coroner's Office was called to respond to a fatal crash at Samuelson Road and Falcon Road in Rockford.
Preliminary investigations showed that around 9:00 a.m., a man was driving a Jeep Compass westbound on Samuelson Road.
Meanwhile, a semi-tractor trailer was traveling northbound on Falcon Road.
The Jeep reportedly did not stop at the stop sign located at Falcon Road and ran into the semi's trailer.
After suffering serious injuries, the male and sole occupant of the Jeep was pronounced dead on the scene by the Coroner's Office.
An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, February 8.
Rockford Police are still investigating the crash.