Man dies after car found in ditch outside Roscoe

UPDATE: WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The man killed in a single-car crash in rural Winnebago County has been identified.
The Winnebago County Coroner's Office says 57-year-old Kevin Ksiazek, of Rockford, was killed in the crash late Wednesday night in the 11400 block of N. Rockton Ave., located near Roscoe Rd.
Ksiazek's car, according to authorities, drove off of the roadway and hit a ditch. Ksiazek was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead just after 11 p.m.
The Coroner's Office says Ksiazek's autopsy was performed on Thursday, but his cause of death is "pending further studies at this time."
The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the crash.
