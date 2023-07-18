Man dies after being taken to hospital by ambulance from a traffic stop in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A man requests an ambulance during a traffic stop on Monday and dies after being taken to an area hospital.

On July 17 around 7:59 p.m., an Illinois State Police trooper pulled over a car by the intersection of 10th Avenue and Kishwaukee Street in Rockford.

During the stop, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle requested an ambulance be called to the location.

The driver was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

This is an ongoing investigation and more details will be posted as they become available.