Man dies after being hit by a car in Rockford Sunday evening

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A 36-year-old man has died after being hit by a car around 10:33 p.m. on Sunday in Rockford.
The man was hit by the car in the 3200 block of Broadway.
He was then taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
The 36-year-old man who was hit on Broadway has succumbed to his injuries. Further details will follow when available.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) July 24, 2023
At the time, Rockford Police urged the public to avoid the area.
At 8:57 a.m., the Rockford Police replied to the original tweet, saying that the 36-year-old man had died due to his injuries.
Further details will follow when they become available.