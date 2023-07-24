 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man dies after being hit by a car in Rockford Sunday evening

  • Updated
  • 0
Map: 3200 Broadway, Rockford
Google Earth

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A 36-year-old man has died after being hit by a car around 10:33 p.m. on Sunday in Rockford. 

The man was hit by the car in the 3200 block of Broadway. 

He was then taken to a local hospital in critical condition. 

At the time, Rockford Police urged the public to avoid the area.

At 8:57 a.m., the Rockford Police replied to the original tweet, saying that the 36-year-old man had died due to his injuries.

Further details will follow when they become available. 

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Recommended for you