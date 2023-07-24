Man dies after being hit by a car in Rockford Sunday evening

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A 36-year-old man has died after being hit by a car around 10:33 p.m. on Sunday in Rockford.

The man was hit by the car in the 3200 block of Broadway.

He was then taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

At the time, Rockford Police urged the public to avoid the area.

At 8:57 a.m., the Rockford Police replied to the original tweet, saying that the 36-year-old man had died due to his injuries.

Further details will follow when they become available.